Odds & Ends: Hamilton's Krystal Joy Brown Joins Power Prequel Series Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Krystal Joy Brown to Have Recurring Role on Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Hamilton's Krystal Joy Brown, who will resume the role of Eliza when the musical returns on September 14, will have a recurring role on Starz's Power prequel series Power Book III: Raising Kanan, according to Deadline. Brown will play Renée Timmons, an anger management therapist. She joins a cast that also includes Broadway favorites Patina Miller and Hailey Kilgore.

Billy Porter to Be Honored at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

Tony winner Billy Porter will be honored at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS benefit gala on September 17. He joins fellow honorees Dr. Anthony Fauci, amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research and Sandra Thurman. The honoress are being recognized for their work and advocacy with the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award. The benefit committee includes Angela Bassett, Judith Light, Zachary Quinto, Darren Star, Vanessa Williams and more.

Judith Light, Ralph Fiennes & More Join The Menu

Tony winners Judith Light, Ralph Fiennes, John Leguizamo and Janet McTeer as well as The Queen's Gambit Emmy nominee Anya Taylor-Joy have been cast in Searchlight Pictures' forthcoming film The Menu. Variety reports that Succession director Mark Mylod will helm the movie, which follows a young couple who travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu—and some shocking surprises.