Hit Musical Hamilton Sets Broadway Return for September

Like all Broadway shows, Hamilton played its last performance on March 11 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tony and Pulitzer-winning musical will now resume Broadway performances on September 14. As previously reported, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that Broadway houses can reopen at 100 percent capacity on that date.

Hamilton arrived on Broadway following a world premiere run at off-Broadway's Public Theater. Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the show tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton (originally played by Miranda) through a modern-day lens.

Hamilton took home 11 Tony Awards in 2016 as well as the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The show's creators also received a special Kennedy Center Honor. The Broadway blockbuster made its Disney+ debut on July 3, 2020, earning a Critics' Choice Award and NAACP Image Award as well as Golden Globe nominations.

At the time of the original announcement of the Broadway shutdown, the company of Hamilton included Miguel Cervantes as Alexander Hamilton, Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Tamar Greene as George Washington, Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Euan Morton as King George.

Casting has not been officially announced for the Broadway return.