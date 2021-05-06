Odds & Ends: Gavin Creel & Aaron Tveit Set to Reunite at Miscast21 for New Duet

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Gavin Creel & Aaron Tveit Set to Reunite at Miscast21

Aaron Tveit mentioned he and Gavin Creel were teaming up again! Moulin Rouge! Tony nominee Tveit and Tony winner Creel will reunite for a new duet for Miscast21, which is set to premiere on May 16 at 8PM ET on MCC’s YouTube channel. Tveit and Creel previously performed an unforgettable Miscast duet of Rent's "Take Me Or Leave Me" in 2016. The pair rounds out a group of previously announced stars including Robin De Jesús, Cheyenne Jackson, LaChanze, Idina Menzel, Kelli O’Hara, Billy Porter, Patrick Wilson and more.

Colton Ryan (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Colton Ryan to Join Elle Fanning in Hulu's The Girl From Plainville

Colton Ryan, who was seen on Broadway in Girl From the North Country ahead of the temporary closure of theaters due to COVID-19, is set for a new Hulu series. According to Deadline, the Dear Evan Hansen film star is set to headline the Hulu drama The Girl From Plainville opposite Elle Fanning. The show comes from from writer Liz Hannah and Dr. Death executive producer Patrick Macmanus and stars Fanning as Michelle Carter. Based off the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series will explore Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III, the events that led to his death and her controversial conviction of involuntary manslaughter. Ryan will play Coco, a sweet, caring young man grappling with anxiety and loneliness in a world he doesn’t feel he fits into. When he serendipitously meets Carter, he sees in her someone who understands his struggles and seems to see the real him. But his relationship with her takes a dark turn as he sets his sights on ending his life and becomes dependent on her support to see it through. Emmy-winning screenwriter and director Lisa Cholodenko is set to direct the first two episodes. Production is scheduled to begin later this year.

Audible Announces Scripted Series Featuring Ethan Hawke & More

Now hear this! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Audible has partnered with independent podcast company Treefort Media to produce original scripted audio series as part of a multi-project, first-look development and production deal. The projects include Killing Hollywood: The Cotton Club Murder will launch on Audible on May 27. The drama features Juliette Lewis, Christian Slater and Rainn Wilson and is based on the true story of drug dealer Lanie Jacobs, who teams up with a theater producer for a stake in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Cotton Club. Additional projects include police procedural crime drama Fishpriest, written by Mike Batistick and featuring Ethan Hawke as a bounty hunter and former undercover cop in the Bronx, as well as Moriarty, a show set in an alternate Sherlock Holmes-universe in which Holmes is a brilliant but evil force. That series is written by Charles Kindinger. Release dates for Fishpriest and Moriarty will be announced later.

Recipients of Golden & Ruth Harris Commission Announced

Slave Play's Tony-nominated scribe Jeremy O. Harris and New York Theatre Workshop have announced that Sydney Chatman and Winsome Pinnock as the two inaugural Golden & Ruth Harris Commission recipients. As previously reported, Harris and NYTW have teamed up on the commission. Chatman and Pinnock will each receive a $50,000 commission for a new theatrical work. In this inaugural year, the commissions were awarded to two generative artists who identify as Black womxn, both at different points in their artistic lives, and neither of whom has yet to have an off-Broadway New York production. The mission was to provide unprecedented remuneration to working artists at both the early and mature stage of artistic development. “As an artist, it felt important to be able to provide two extraordinary and rigorous artists with the type of financial security that was unavailable to me until my work went to Broadway, and I began receiving work in television,” said Harris said in a statement. "Winsome Pinnock's career has been shaped by continuous exploration of the form in the U.K., while Sydney Chatman has focused on community building and education in Chicago. Using what I've learned from producing commercial theater and finances afforded me in my HBO deal, it feels incredibly affirming to be able to provide these two artists with a type of financial stability often denied to theater artists devoted purely to the theater."

Broadway Advocacy Coalition to Present "The Fellowship Hall"

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition is set to present “The Fellowship Hall,” celebrating the inaugural class of the BAC Artivism Fellowship, created this year to support Black femme identifying artist-activists using their craft, tools and care for others to have an impact on the world. The event will spotlight the dynamic and varied voices of the Black women from this year’s fellows and the artistic advocacy projects developed over the last six months. It includes an opening night celebration on May 20 and an online release featuring the work of each fellow. This year’s fellows include Andrea Ambam, Daniella Carter, Jasmine Eileen Coles, Nicole Davis, DejaJoelle, ChelseaDee Harrison, Faylita Hicks, Courtney Jamison and Kayla Stokes. The festival will run through May 23.

