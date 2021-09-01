See Aaron Tveit, Natalie Mendoza & More Moulin Rouge! The Musical Stars Perform at the U.S. Open

Are you ready, Bohemians? The Tony-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical swapped its sparkly stage for a tennis court when its stars performed two songs to kick off the U.S. Open. Tony nominee Aaron Tveit was joined by Natalie Mendoza, who is taking over the role of Satine, to sing "Come What May," marking the first time the two have publicly performed together. Tony nominee Robyn Hurder showed the crowd what to expect when they arrive to Moulin Rouge! by belting out "Welcome to the Moulin Rouge" along with Jacqueline Arnold, Holly James and Jeigh Madjus. As previously announced, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will resume performances at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre on September 24. Get ready to travel back into the time of truth, beauty, freedom and love by watching the performances below!