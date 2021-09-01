Step Inside the First Day of Rehearsal with Aladdin Stars Michael Maliakel, Shoba Narayan & More

The cast of Aladdin is getting ready to head back to Agrabah! The Broadway company began rehearsals this week for the show's reopening later this month. As previously announced, Aladdin will resume performances on September 28 at the New Amsterdam Theatre. Take a shining, shimmering, splendid peek at the photos and video below as stars Michael Maliakel, Shoba Narayan, Michael James Scott and the rest of the company get ready to take the stage!

Aladdin director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw addresses the company on the first day of rehearsal.

Make way for Prince Ali! The performers of Aladdin strut their stuff.

Michael James Scott is shining bright as he returns to his role as Genie.

Shoba Narayan will play Princess Jasmine in Aladdin's return.

Leading man Michael Maliakel takes it all in. He will be making his Broadway debut in Aladdin.

Enjoy the sweet video of the first day of rehearsal below!