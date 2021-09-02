Judith Ivey, John Rubinstein, Tony Roberts & More to Star in Morning's at Seven Off-Broadway

A slew of stars are set to appear in an off-Broadway revival of Paul Osborn's comedy Morning's at Seven, directed by Dan Wackerman. Performances are scheduled to begin on October 20 at Theatre at Saint Clement’s and run through January 9, 2022.

John Rubinstein (Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The cast will include Judith Ivey, John Rubinstein, Lindsay Crouse, Patty McCormack, Alma Cuervo, Dan Lauria, Tony Roberts, Keri Safran and Jonathan Spivey.

Set in the early 1920s in a small town, Morning's At Seven tells the story of the four Gibbs sisters, who all live within a stone's throw of each other. Now in their late 60s, the sisters and their husbands find themselves at a dramatic fork in the road, forced to confront long-standing rivalries and betrayals, as well as the fears and disappointments of advanced middle age.

Morning's at Seven will feature scenic design by Harry Feiner, costume design by Barbara A. Bell, lighting design by Jimmy Lawlor and sound design by Quentin Chiappetta.

The play premiered on Broadway in 1939 at the Longacre Theatre. A Tony-winning 1980 revival made Tony winners of director Vivian Matalon and performer David Rounds, who played Homer Bolton. The most recent Broadway staging earned nine Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Play, Best Direction of a Play for Daniel Sullivan and acting nominations for William Biff McGuire, Stephen Tobolowsky, Estelle Parsons, Elizabeth Franz and Frances Sternhagen.