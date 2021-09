Let the storm rage on! Disney's Frozen has begun West End performances and officially opens at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 8. A stunning first look at stars Samantha Barks, Stephanie McKeon, Obioma Ugoala, Craig Gallivan and Oliver Ormson has arrived. Take a look at the pics below!

Samantha Barks and the London cast of Frozen take the stage.

Craig Gallivan plays Olaf, the snowman who loves summer.

Love is an open door! Stephanie McKeon and Oliver Ormson dance across the stage as Anna and Hans.

Obioma Ugoala, who plays Kristoff, shares a moment with Sven. The role is shared by Collin Baja and Evan Strand.

Sisters! Samantha Barks and Stephanie McKeon are all smiles as Elsa and Anna.