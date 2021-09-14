 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tony Nominee Lilli Cooper Welcomes Baby Boy

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 14, 2021
Lilli Cooper
(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Congratulations are in order! Tootsie Tony nominee Lilli Cooper and Paul McLaughlin welcomed their first child, Bodie Cooper McLaughlin, on September 7. The baby was born right around curtain time: 8:05PM, and he weighed seven pounds and 10 ounces. Cooper announced the news on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lilli Cooper (@lilcoopz)

 

Cooper and McLaughlin have been together for over five years and also have a cute pup named Dublin, after McLaughlin's hometown.

A Tony nominee for Tootsie, Cooper's Broadway credits include SpongeBob SquarePants, Spring Awakening and Wicked. She is a former Broadway.com vlogger. McLaughlin is a personal trainer and coach. 

The baby joins a family of stage stalwarts, including uncle Eddie Cooper and grandfather, Tony winner Chuck Cooper

View Comments

Star Files

Lilli Cooper

Articles Trending Now

  1. Beetlejuice to Have Broadway Comeback at the Marquis Theatre
  2. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  3. Audra McDonald & Leslie Odom Jr. to Split Hosting Duties for 74th Annual Tony Award TV Events
Back to Top