Tony Nominee Lilli Cooper Welcomes Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order! Tootsie Tony nominee Lilli Cooper and Paul McLaughlin welcomed their first child, Bodie Cooper McLaughlin, on September 7. The baby was born right around curtain time: 8:05PM, and he weighed seven pounds and 10 ounces. Cooper announced the news on Instagram.

Cooper and McLaughlin have been together for over five years and also have a cute pup named Dublin, after McLaughlin's hometown.

A Tony nominee for Tootsie, Cooper's Broadway credits include SpongeBob SquarePants, Spring Awakening and Wicked. She is a former Broadway.com vlogger. McLaughlin is a personal trainer and coach.



The baby joins a family of stage stalwarts, including uncle Eddie Cooper and grandfather, Tony winner Chuck Cooper.