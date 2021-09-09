Aaron LaVigne & More Set for the Return of the Jesus Christ Superstar 50th Anniversary Tour

Complete casting has been announced for the return of the Jesus Christ Superstar 50th anniversary tour. The production will resume performances at the Keller Auditorium in Portland, Oregon on September 28 and will continue to play over 25 cities during the 2021-2022 season, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Seattle, San Francisco, Toronto and many more. Featuring lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the North American tour of the musical is directed by Timothy Sheader and choreographed by Drew McOnie.

Aaron LaVigne returns to the role of Jesus with James T. Justis returning as Judas and Jenna Rubaii as Mary in the transfer of the 2017 Olivier Award-winning revival. The tour also welcomes back Alvin Crawford as Caiphas, Tommy Sherlock as Pilate and Tyce Green as Annas. Christian A. Guerrero joins the cast as standby for Jesus and Judas.

The ensemble includes David Andre, Sara Andreas, Courtney Arango, Wesley J. Barnes, Milena J. Comeau, Lydia Ruth Dawson, Derek Ferguson, Brian Golub, Brittany Rose Hammond, Garfield Hammonds, Quiana Holmes, Darrell T. Joe, Sheila Jones, Jacob Lacopo, Paul Louis Lessard, Eric A. Lewis, Tommy McDowell, Danny McHugh, Jenny Mollet, Sarah Parker, Erick Patrick, SandyRedd, Cooper Stanton and Chelsea Williams.

“After 566 days of shutdown, we are thrilled to bring this cast back to stages across North America,” said producer Stephen Gabriel of Work Light Productions in a statement.

Watch LaVigne sing "Gethsemane" below!