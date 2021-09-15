See Ana Villafañe, Bianca Marroquín & the Cast of Chicago Bring Razzle Dazzle Back to Broadway

Whoopee! Chicago, the long-running musical, returned to Broadway's Ambassador Theatre on September 14. Starring Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart and Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, the production also features Tony winners Lillias White as as Matron "Mama" Morton and Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn. Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie, musical direction by Rob Fisher and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse. Go inside the razzle dazzle return by checking out the photos below!

Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín take a bow.

(Photo: Daniel Rader)

Paulo Szot thanks the audience.

(Photo: Daniel Rader)

Director Walter Bobbie welcomes the crowd back to Chicago.

(Photo: Daniel Rader)