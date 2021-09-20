Hamilton, Hannah Waddingham, Jean Smart and More Stage Stars Win Primetime Emmy Awards

The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on September 19 and several theater favorites were awarded for their work on the small screen, including Hamilton, three-time Olivier nominee Hannah Waddingham, Tony nominee Jean Smart and more.

The filmed stage production of Hamilton, which premiered on Disney+ last July and garnered 12 nominations, won Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry accepted the award saying, "This award represents the synergy between the medium of television and theater, what a gift we can be to each other, what a gift you gave to us last year, when we were dark and dispersed, TV created the platform to come together to put on a show. On behalf of Lin-Manuel Miranda and all of the companys off-Broadway and on, we say ‘look around,’ the curtains are going back up and the lights are going back on.”

The sentiment of highlighting theater on screen was echoed when Waddingham, a three-time Olivier nominee, won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Ted Lasso. "West End musical theatre performers need to be on screen more," she said in her exuberant acceptance speech. "Please give them a chance because we won’t let you down."

Jean Smart, who earned a Tony nomination for The Man Who Came to Dinner, won Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks with frequent off-Broadway actress Juliette Nicholson taking home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for Mare of Easttown.

Additional wins for stage performer include Josh O'Connor, who starred in the National Theatre's Romeo and Juliet, who won for his leading turn in The Crown, as well as The Crown's writer, Tony-nominated playwright Peter Morgan who won for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. Michaela Coel, who has has appeared at London's Royal National Theatre, won Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series for I May Destroy You. Broadway alum Ewan McGreggor was awarded Outstanding Lead Actor in A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Halston.

As previously announced, Hamilton, American Utopia and more won Creative Arts Emmy Awards last weekend.

