Grammy Winner Jennifer Nettles to Headline Waitress on Broadway

Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles will take over the leading role of Jenna in Waitress beginning on October 19, following composer Sara Bareilles, who is set to take her final bow on October 17. The Sugarland frontwoman will play the part for a limited engagement through November 24. Nettles will not perform November 1 through November 5 due to previous commitments. As previously announced, Waitress is set to run at the Barrymore Theatre through January 9, 2022.

Nettles vlogged for Broadway.com when she made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago. She appeared in Mamma Mia! at the Hollywood Bowl in 2017. In 2019, Nettles was named winner of the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund's Artist Impact Award. She is developing a musical about 17th-century poisoner Giulia Tofana and recently released an album of showtunes entitled Always Like New.

Nettles will be joining the production that will include Maiesha McQueen and Ashley Blanchet as Becky and Dawn, respectively. Charity Angél Dawson and Caitlin Houlahan will play their final performance in the roles on October 3, with McQueen and Blanchet beginning October 5.

Based on the 2007 film by the late Adrienne Shelly, Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music direction by Nadia DiGiallonardo. The musical opened on Broadway on April 24, 2016 and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including for Best Musical. It ended its run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on January 5, 2020 prior to announcing its return engagement.