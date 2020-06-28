Odds & Ends: Kristine Nielsen & Julie White to Host 2019 Drama League Awards & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Kristine Nielsen & Julie White to Host 2019 Drama League Awards

Kristine Nielsen and Julie White, the newly Tony-nominated leading ladies of Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, have signed on as emcees of the 85th Annual Drama League Awards. The previously announced event will be held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square on May 17, 2019 at 11:30am. In addition to her turn in Gary, Nielsen was Tony-nominated for Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. White's performance in Gary was preceded by a Tony-winning turn in The Little Dog Laughed and a Tony-nominated performance in Airline Highway. For a look at the full list of 2019 Drama League Award nominations, click here.



Ethan Hawke Directing Film Adaptation of Camino Real Starring Juliette Binoche

Ethan Hawke is returning to Camino Real. The acclaimed Tennessee Williams play, in which Tony and Oscar nominee Hawke appeared at Williamstown Theatre Festival, is being made into a film directed and co-adapted by Hawke with Shelby Gaines, according to Variety. Tony nominee and Oscar winner Juliette Binoche will star in the motion picture, which is scheduled to shoot in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2020. Written by Williams in 1953, Camino Real follows an American's visit to the Spanish-speaking town of El Camino Real and the logic-defying series of events that unfolds.



Broadway's Michael Holland to Debut World Premiere Twelve Angry Men Musical in Minneapolis

The acclaimed play Twelve Angry Men has been made into a musical. A new sung adaptation of Reginald Rose's iconic work about the deliberation among 12 members of a jury will receive its world premiere next spring at Theater Latté Da in Minneapolis, MN. Featuring a book by David Simpatico (High School Musical) and a score by Broadway alum Michael Holland (Godspell), the musical will run from May 27-Jun 28, 2020. Twelve Angry Men will be directed by Peter Rothstein. Casting will be announced at a later date.



Jason Robert Brown & Michael McElroy to Toast Jennifer Nettles at Lincoln Center

Grammy-winning country music star and Broadway alum Jennifer Nettles (Chicago) has been named winner of The Lincoln Center Corporate Fund's Artist Impact Award. Nettles will be honored with a special concert, titled A Night of Country Under City Lights, to be held on May 31 at 8:30pm at Alice Tully Hall. Nettles will lend her voice to the concert, which will also feature three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown and 2019 special Tony winner Michael McElroy with the Broadway Inspirational Voices. In addition to Nettles' Broadway turn in Chicago, she recently offered up a performance of the sweeping number "It All Fades Away" from Brown's The Bridges of Madison County at MCC Theater's Miscast benefit. Check it out below.







Madame Secretary, with Patina Miller, Erich Bergen & Sara Ramirez, Gets Sixth Season at CBS

Our day is officially made! CBS has just announced that the beloved drama series Madame Secretary has been renewed for a sixth season. The hit show stars Tea Leoni and a bunch of beloved stage stars, including Tony winners Patina Miller (Pippin) and Sara Ramirez (Spamalot), Tony nominees Željko Ivanek (The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial) and Keith Carradine (Hands on a Hardbody) as well as Erich Bergen (Waitress), Sebastian Arcelus (Wicked) and Tim Daly (Coastal Disturbances). Hats off to this incredible team on the wonderful news! We can't wait to see what unfolds in season six.



