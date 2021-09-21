 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Meet the Stars of Broadway's New Comedy Chicken & Biscuits

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 21, 2021
The Broadway cast of "Chicken & Biscuits"
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)

It's time for a family reunion! Douglas Lyons' comedy Chicken & Biscuits is getting ready to begin Broadway performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre on September 23 ahead of an October 10 opening night. The cast includes Norm Lewis as Reginald, Michael Urie as Logan, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Brianna Jenkins, Cleo King as Baneatta Mabry and Devere Rogers as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play’s world premiere at the Queens Theatre and making their Broadway debuts are Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin and Alana Raquel Bowers as Simone Mabry. The show is directed by Zhailon Levingston, who, at the age of 27, will be the youngest Black director in Broadway history. In Chicken & Biscuits, the Jenkins family is coming together to celebrate the life of their father—hopefully without killing each other. But any hopes for a peaceful reunion unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral. See the cast and creative team have a reunion of their own in the photos below!

Director Zhailon Levingston and playwright Douglas Lyons point out some talent.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Norm Lewis leads the production as Reginald.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Devere Rogers and Michael Urie beam.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
The cast and creative team of Chicken & Biscuits.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
View Comments

Related Shows

Chicken & Biscuits

from $49.50

Star Files

Cleo King

Norm Lewis

Devere Rogers

Michael Urie

NaTasha Yvette Williams
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. Dear Evan Hansen Announces Stars for Broadway, West End and National Touring Productions
  3. Jagged Little Pill Producers Address Character's Gender Identity for Broadway Restart
Back to Top