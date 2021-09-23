Complete Casting Announced for the Broadway Return of Caroline, or Change

Complete casting has been revealed for the Broadway revival of Caroline, Or Change. As previously reported, the production will begin performances at Studio 54 on October 8 ahead of an October 27 opening night. Sharon D. Clarke will headline the production, directed by Michael Longhurst, which is set to run through January 9, 2022.

The cast features the previously announced Alexander Bello as Jackie Thibodeaux, John Cariani as Stuart Gellman, Joy Hermalyn as Grandma Gellman, Arica Jackson as The Washing Machine, Tamika Lawrence as Dotty Moffett, Caissie Levy as Rose Stopnick Gellman, Kevin S. McAllister as The Dryer/The Bus, Harper Miles as Radio 3, N’Kenge as The Moon, Nya as Radio 2, Nasia Thomas as Radio 1, Jaden Myles Waldman as Noah Gellman, Samantha Williams as Emmie Thibodeaux, Stuart Zagnit as Grandpa Gellman and Chip Zien as Mr. Stopnick. The company will also include Gabriel Amoroso as Noah Gellman, Adam Makké as Noah Gellman, Richard Alexander Phillips as the alternate for Jackie Thibodeaux/Joe Thibodeaux and Jayden Theophile as Joe Thibodeaux.

With a book and lyrics by Tony Kushner and music by Jeanine Tesori, Caroline, or Change is set in Louisiana in 1963. Revolution is in the air, but not so much for Caroline, the poorly paid maid toiling endlessly in the sweltering basement of the Gellman household. It's a fantastical, magical place amid the piles of laundry and singing washing machines, especially for eight-year-old Noah Gellman, who sneaks downstairs to see her whenever he can. Yet a simple gesture to leave more money in Caroline's pocket is about to test who and how far the winds of change can ever really reach.

Caroline, or Change features musical supervision by Nigel Lilley, with scenic and costume design by Fly Davis, lighting design by Jack Knowles and sound design by Paul Arditti.