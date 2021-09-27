 Skip to main content
Tony Duets! Watch Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Audra McDonald & Brian Stokes Mitchell Perform Beloved Numbers

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 27, 2021
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel
(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

As if seeing performers and artists accept a Tony Award wasn't emotional enough, a slew of Broadway reunions made sure there was not a dry eye left at the Tony Awards. During The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, there were reunions of Wicked's Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, Rent's Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal and Ragtime's Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell as they came together to perform duets from their time originating roles in these beloved musicals. Watch the video below to see "For Good" from Wicked, "What You Own" from Rent and "Wheels of a Dream" from Ragtime!

