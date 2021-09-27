Tony Duets! Watch Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Audra McDonald & Brian Stokes Mitchell Perform Beloved Numbers

As if seeing performers and artists accept a Tony Award wasn't emotional enough, a slew of Broadway reunions made sure there was not a dry eye left at the Tony Awards. During The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, there were reunions of Wicked's Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, Rent's Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal and Ragtime's Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell as they came together to perform duets from their time originating roles in these beloved musicals. Watch the video below to see "For Good" from Wicked, "What You Own" from Rent and "Wheels of a Dream" from Ragtime!