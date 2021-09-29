The Jellicle Ball is Back! Cats Tour Announces Cast and Dates

Audiences across the country are invited to the Jellicle Ball! The national touring production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats has resumed performances at RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre in Rochester, New York and will visit more than 50 cities in the 2021-2022 season. Click here for a full list of dates.

Dancing across the Cats junkyard will be Vinny Andaloro as Alonzo, Zach Bravo as Bill Bailey/ Rum Tum Tugger, Chelsea Nicole Mitchell as Bombalurina, Lexy Bittner as Cassandra, Taylor James Rosenberger as Coricopat, Lauren Louis as Demeter, Tayler Harris as Grizabella, Kayli Jamison as Jellylorum, Michelle E. Carter as Jennyanydots, Paul Giarratano as Mistoffelees, Max Craven as Mungojerrie, Devon McCleskey as Munkustrap, John Anker Bow as Peter/ Bustopher Jones/ Asparagus, Aiden Pressel as Plato/ Macavity, Dominic Fortunato as Pouncival, Kelly Donah as Rumpelteazer, Brianna Kim as Sillabub, Christopher Salvaggio as Skimbleshanks, Alexia Waites a Tantomile, Sean McManus as Tumblebrutus, Indalecio De Jesús Valentín as Victor/ Old Deuteronomy and Hyla Mayrose Perillo as Victoria.

The company will also feature Gracie A. Anderson, Megan Arseneau, Carolyn Bacon, Kelliann DeCarlo, Connor Orion Bermingham, Kieran Macdonald, Tony Mowatt, Brian Craig Nelson, José Raúl Mangual and Elana Valastro.

Composed by Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages.

Cats. features ncludes scenic and costume design by John Napier , lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick Potter, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne and direction by Trevor Nunn. Kim Craven is the associate choreographer and Chrissie Cartwright is the associate director/choreographer.