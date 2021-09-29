Go Inside Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues

Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues, which has delayed its opening to October 7 due to Santiago-Hudson sustaining an injury, is giving audiences a sneak peek of what to expect from the solo show. Here, watch clips of the Tony winner as he embodies more than 20 vibrant characters to tell the story of the strong, big-hearted woman who raised him. Lackawanna Blues features original music by Bill Sims Jr., performed by Grammy Award-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack. The Manhattan Theatre Club production and is currently running at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.