Mean Girls National Tour Announces Cast; Nadina Hassan to Lead as Regina George

This news is so fetch! We now know who is going to be ruling North Shore High School on the Mean Girls national tour. As previously announced, Mean Girls will resume performances on November 2 at ASU Gammage in Tempe, Arizona before heading out on a multi-city tour across the country.

Original tour cast members returning to the production include Danielle Wade as Cady Heron, Megan Masako Haley as Gretchen Wieners, Jonalyn Saxer as Karen Smith, Mary Kate Morrisey as Janis Sarkisian, Eric Huffman as Damian Hubbard, Adante Carter as Aaron Samuels, Kabie Bery as Kevin Gnapoor and Lawrence E. Street as Mr. Duvall. New to the company is Nadina Hassan, who will lead the Plastics as Regina George and April Josephine who will play Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George.

The ensemble features Erica Simone Barnett, English Bernhardt, DeShawn Bowens, Will Branner, Lamont Brown, Morgan Ashley Bryant, Brittany Conigatti, Sarah Crane, Mary Beth Donahoe, Niani Feelings, Sky Flaherty, Samuel Gerber, Dan Horn, Asia Marie Kreitz, Becca Petersen, Olivia Renteria, Grace Romanello, Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong, Marcus Shane, Kaitlyn Louise Smith and David Wright Jr.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre in April 2018 and earned 12 Tony nominations. In January 2021 it was announced that the Broadway production would not be returning following the pandemic.

The national touring production premiered in September 2019 and starred Broadway.com vlogger Mariah Rose Faith, Megan Masako Haley, Jonalyn Saxer, Danielle Wade, Eric Huffman, Adante Carter and Mary Kate Morrissey.

As previously announced, Paramount Pictures is working on movie adaptation of the hit musical based on the popular Tina Fey movie of the same name.