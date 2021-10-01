Broadway Extends Requirement of COVID Vaccines and Masks for Audiences

The Broadway League has announced that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will continue to require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew and theater staff, for all performances through the end of the year. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theater, except while eating or drinking in designated locations. The League had previously announced that this would be the protocol through October. For performances starting January 3, 2022 and beyond, theater owners anticipate a review of policies to be determined by December 1.

Under the policy, guests over the age of 12 will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine and present a government-issued photo ID such as a driver’s license or passport. Children under the age of 12 must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within six hours of the performance start time.

“Broadway is back, and it is exhilarating to see the energy on our stages and in our audiences once again," Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, said in a statement. "We know that with these policies in place through the end of the year, we will continue to help our audiences feel safe and to deliver them the thrill of Broadway night after night.”