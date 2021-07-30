Broadway Requires COVID Vaccines and Masks for Audiences

Fresh off of the Broadway League and the Actors' Equity Association announcing safety protocols for reopening, the League has also now stated that all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will require vaccinations for audience members, performers, backstage crew and theater staff for all performances through October 2021. Under the policy, audiences will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theater with their valid ticket. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theater, except while eating or drinking in designated locations.

“As vaccination has proven the most effective way to stay healthy and reduce transmission, I’m pleased that the theater owners have decided to implement these collective safeguards at all our Broadway houses," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, in a statement. "We’re all eager to welcome our many patrons and fans back to the magic of Broadway," added Nick Scandalios of the Nederlander Organization.

Exceptions are being made for children under 12 and people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination. These guests must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within six hours of the performance start time.

For performances in November 2021 and beyond, theater owners anticipate a review of policies in September and may include a relaxation of certain provisions if the science dictates. Click here for a complete guide to Broadway's reopening.