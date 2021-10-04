All Hail! See the Queens of Six Shine on Opening Night

The Queens of Six—Abby Mueller, Andrea Macasaet, Adrianna Hicks, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele—hit the red royal purple carpet on October 3 in celebration of the show's Broadway opening. The new musical had its opening night originally scheduled for March 12, 2020, but was then postponed due to COVID-19. Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss were among those who cheered the ladies on for the opening night performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on October 3. Get a peek inside the celebration with the fun shots below!

Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss strike a pose together on opening night.

(Photo: Jenny Anderson)

Adrianna Hicks, Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Anna Uzele, Brittney Mack & Andrea Macasaet take their opening night curtain call. (Photo: Jenny Anderson)