All Hail! See the Queens of Six Shine on Opening Night

by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 4, 2021
Abby Mueller, Andrea Macasaet, Adrianna Hicks, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly & Anna Uzele
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)

The Queens of SixAbby Mueller, Andrea Macasaet, Adrianna Hicks, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele—hit the red royal purple carpet on October 3 in celebration of the show's Broadway opening. The new musical had its opening night originally scheduled for March 12, 2020, but was then postponed due to COVID-19. Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss were among those who cheered the ladies on for the opening night performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on October 3. Get a peek inside the celebration with the fun shots below!

Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss strike a pose together on opening night.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Adrianna Hicks, Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Anna Uzele, Brittney Mack & Andrea Macasaet take their opening night curtain call. (Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Marlow and Moss join the Queens on stage to share a few words. (Photo: Jenny Anderson)
