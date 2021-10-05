Broadway-Aimed Silver Linings Playbook Musical in the Works

Silver Linings Playbook is coming to the stage! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tony-winning producer James D. Stern has acquired the rights to adapt the 2012 award-winning film into a musical theater production and is aiming to bring it to Broadway.

"I’ve thought Silver Linings Playbook would make a perfect musical since it was first released," Stern told The Hollywood Reporter. "I am thrilled to now be moving ahead with wonderful creative writers to open this show on Broadway."

Stern, who has 20 Broadway credits to his name along with 10 Tony nominations, has earned two trophies for producing Hairspray and The Producers.

Silver Linings Playbook tells the story of Patrick "Pat" Solitano Jr., a man with bipolar disorder who is released from a psychiatric hospital and moves back in with his parents. As Pat is determined to win back his estranged wife, he meets a young widow, Tiffany Maxwell, who offers to help him get his wife back if he enters a dance competition with her. The two become closer as they train and Pat, his father, and Tiffany examine their relationships with each other as they cope with their personal situations.

The film, which was adapted from Matthew Quick‘s novel of the same name, starred Jennifer Lawrence and Tony nominee Bradley Cooper. Lawrence earned an Oscar for her leading performance.

Watch this space for more information about the upcoming musical.