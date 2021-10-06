Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More Cast in George C. Wolfe-Helmed Rustin for Netflix

Director George C. Wolfe has recruited Broadway stars for his next Netflix venture. Fresh off of helming the award-winning screen adaptation of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, starring Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman, Wolfe will reunite with Tony nominee Colman Domingo for Rustin, a movie about the gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who organized the 1963 march on Washington. Domingo will play the titular role.

Variety reports that the cast will also include six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald as civil rights icon Ella Baker, Chris Rock as NAACP leader Roy Wilkins and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom's Glynn Turman as March on Washington co-organizer A. Philip Randolph.

As previously reported, the project, which features a screenplay by Milk scribe Dustin Lance Black, is being produced by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions. The company has already released the Oscar-winning film American Factory as well as Becoming and Crip Camp.

Domingo has appeared on Broadway in Chicago, Well, Passing Strange, Summer and The Scottsboro Boys, for which he received a 2011 Tony nomination. As previously announced, Domingo is adapting his play Dot into a series, which he will also direct and executive produce.