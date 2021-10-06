 Skip to main content
The Greatest Star! Here's a First Look at Funny Girl's Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice

by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 6, 2021
Beanie Feldstein
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Beanie Feldstein is set to take on Fanny Brice in the first-ever Broadway revival of  Funny Girl, and a gorgeous first photo of her in character has arrived. In an interview with Variety, Feldstein notes that the show has been inspiring her since childhood: "Funny Girl introduced me to what musicals are," she said. "A three-year-old asking for her birthday party to be themed Funny Girl is as ridiculous as it sounds, but it was a foundation for my love of musical theater." She added that she would be thunderstruck if she had the chance to meet Barbra Streisand, who originated the role on Broadway in 1964. "I would feel my life crashing in if I ever got to meet Barbra Streisand," Feldstein said. "I would shake for days." The revival of Funny Girl, directed by Michael Mayer, will begin performances on March 26, 2022 and officially open on April 24 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre. See the photo of Feldstein as Fanny above, and check out the poster art below!

Beanie Feldstein

