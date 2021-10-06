Tariq Trotter, Jennifer Damiano, Brandon Victor Dixon & More Set for New Musical Black No More

The New Group has announced the world premiere of Black No More, a show inspired by George S. Schuyler’s 1931 novel of the same name. The production, which is scheduled to run from January 11, 2022 through February 27, will feature a score by The Roots co-founder and Grammy winner Tariq Trotter a.k.a. Black Thought and a book by 12 Years a Slave Oscar winner John Ridley. Directed by Scott Elliott, Black No More will run at The Pershing Square Signature Center's Irene Diamond Stage. Opening night is scheduled for February 8.

The cast will feature Trotter, Jennifer Damiano, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tamika Lawrence, Theo Stockman, Tracy Shayne and Walter Bobbie. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Set during the Harlem Renaissance, Black No More tells the story of Max Disher (Dixon), who is eager to try a mysterious machine invented by Dr. Junius Crookman (Trotter) that guarantees to “solve the American race problem"—by turning Black people white.

Black No More will feature music direction and dance arrangements by Zane Mark, choreography by Bill T. Jones, scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Jeff Croiter and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.