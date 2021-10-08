Mic Drop! See the Cast of Freestyle Love Supreme Return to Broadway

No two Freestyle Love Supreme performances are ever the same, and October 7 marked an exciting one as the hip-hop improv sensation, which recently earned a Special Tony Award, returned to Broadway's Booth Theatre. Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale, the production, directed by Kail, is scheduled to run through January 2, 2022. Take a look at photos from the cast's curtain call!

Freestyle Love Supreme returning cast members Anthony Veneziale and Aneesa Folds are on a roll.

(Photo courtesy of Carrington Spires/Marathon Digital)

The spotlight shines on improv master Wayne Brady.

(Photo courtesy of Carrington Spires/Marathon Digital)