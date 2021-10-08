Mic Drop! See the Cast of Freestyle Love Supreme Return to Broadway

Chris Sullivan, Wayne Brady, Anthony Veneziale and Aneesa Folds in Broadway's "Freestyle Love Supreme" (Photo courtesy of Carrington Spires/Marathon Digital)
No two Freestyle Love Supreme performances are ever the same, and October 7 marked an exciting one as the hip-hop improv sensation, which recently earned a Special Tony Award, returned to Broadway's Booth Theatre. Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale, the production, directed by Kail, is scheduled to run through January 2, 2022. Take a look at photos from the cast's curtain call!