Watch Freestyle Love Supreme's Anthony Veneziale & Some Surprise Guests Spit Rhymes

The newest episode of Broadway Profiles features an interview with Anthony Veneziale, a conceiver and co-creator of the hip-hop improv sensation Freestyle Love Supreme. Not only is the show returning to Broadway on October 7 for an encore bow, but the production is receiving a Special Tony Award. "It doesn't feel real, but it's incredible," Veneziale said of the show's return to the Great Bright Way. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek met up with him—and some special surprise guests!—in the heart of Times Square for a chat about the show's journey from the Drama Book Shop to Broadway.

