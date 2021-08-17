 Skip to main content
Watch Freestyle Love Supreme's Anthony Veneziale & Some Surprise Guests Spit Rhymes

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 17, 2021
Aneesa Folds, Anthony Veneziale, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Sullivan & Utkarsh Ambudkar
(Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

The newest episode of Broadway Profiles features an interview with Anthony Veneziale, a conceiver and co-creator of the hip-hop improv sensation Freestyle Love Supreme. Not only is the show returning to Broadway on October 7 for an encore bow, but the production is receiving a Special Tony Award. "It doesn't feel real, but it's incredible," Veneziale said of the show's return to the Great Bright Way. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek met up with him—and some special surprise guests!—in the heart of Times Square for a chat about the show's journey from the Drama Book Shop to Broadway.

Watch the full video below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.

