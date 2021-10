The Phantom of the Opera is resuming performances on October 22. To get everyone excited for the big return of the Andrew Lloyd Webber blockbuster, the stars performed in Times Square for Good Morning America. The company, led by Ben Crawford as The Phantom, Meghan Picerno as Christine and John Riddle as Raoul sang a mashup of "Music of the Night" and "Masquerade." Get a taste of Broadway's longest-running show by watching the video below!