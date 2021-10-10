 Skip to main content
Celebrate The Phantom of the Opera's 35th West End Anniversary with Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 10, 2021
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is playing songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber's blockbuster The Phantom of the Opera in honor of the long-running musical's 35th London anniversary. The musical officially opened at the West End's Her Majesty's Theatre on October 9, where it has run ever since. The London production stars Killian Donnelly as The Phantom, Lucy St. Louis as Christine Daaé and Rhys Whitfield as Raoul. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!

