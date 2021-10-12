Cast Set for World Premiere of The Osmonds: A New Musical

Casting has been announced for the previously reported world premiere of The Osmonds: A New Musical, which will now debut at Leicester’s Curve on February 3, 2022 before heading out on a U.K. and Ireland tour.

Bringing the legendary family to the stage is Ryan Anderson as Merrill Osmond, Jamie Chatterton as Alan Osmond, Alex Lodge as Jay Osmond, Danny Nattrass as Wayne Osmond and Joseph Peacock as Donny Osmond. Additional casting will be announced later.

With a story by Jay Osmond, the new musical follows the rise of the musical group The Osmonds. Julian Bigg and Shaun Kerrison wrote the book, with Kerrison directing. The score includes several of The Osmonds' biggest hits like "One Bad Apple," "Down by the Lazy River," "Crazy Horses," "Let Me In," "Love Me for a Reason," "(We’re) Having a Party," "Puppy Love," "Long Haired Lover From Liverpool," "Paper Roses" and many more.

Brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay and Donny Osmond formed a singing group called The Osmonds in 1971 and quickly found success as teen idols. In 1976, Donny and sister Marie transitioned into television with their popular variety show Donny & Marie, which ran until 1979. Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay continued to perform as The Osmond Brothers through their 50th anniversary in 2007. In 2019 Donny and Marie ended their 11-year Las Vegas residency, while Merrill and Jay continue to perform together. The Osmonds have sold over 100 million records worldwide.