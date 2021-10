Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera celebrated its 35th anniversary at Her Majesty’s Theatre on October 11. Stars Killian Donnelly, Lucy St. Louis, Rhys Whitfield and the cast celebrated the milestone. The musical premiered in the West End on October 9, 1986 and went on to win the Olivier Award for Best New Musical that year. The production resumed performances on July 27. Enjoy the photos from the big anniversary night below!

Killian Donnelly as The Phantom and Lucy St. Louis as Christine Daaé.

(Photo: Craig Sugden)

What a celebration at Her Majesty’s Theatre!

(Photo: Craig Sugden)