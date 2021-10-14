See Adam Godley, Simon Russell Beale & Adrian Lester as Powerful Brothers in The Lehman Trilogy

Stefano Massini's The Lehman Trilogy, adapted by Ben Power, officially opens at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre on October 14 and stars Adam Godley as Mayer Lehman, Simon Russell Beale as Henry Lehman and Adrian Lester as Emanuel Lehman. The Lehman Trilogy weaves through nearly two centuries of Lehman lineage, following the brothers Mayer, Emanuel and Henry Lehman from their 1844 arrival in New York City to the 2008 collapse of the financial firm bearing their name. Get a look inside the Sam Mendes-directed by checking out the production photos below!

Adrian Lester as Emanuel Lehman in The Lehman Trilogy.

(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)