Celebrate the Opening Night of Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 14, 2021
The cast of "Thoughts of a Colored Man"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man opened at Broadway's John Golden Theatre on October 13 and now you can feel like you were there. Check out the photos below to see Dyllón BurnsideBryan Terrell ClarkDa’Vinchi, Luke JamesForrest McClendonTristan “Mack” Wilds and Esau Pritchett take their opening night bows alongside the playwright and director Steve H. Broadnax III. Thoughts of a Colored Man takes place over the course of a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, where the hopes, sorrows, fears and joys of seven men reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. The play weaves spoken word, slam poetry and rhythm into a mosaic of the inner lives of Black men.

Playwright Keenan Scott II addresses the audience at curtain call.
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Congratulations to the cast and creative team of Thoughts of a Colored Man!
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)
