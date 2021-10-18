 Skip to main content
Go Inside Ain't Too Proud's Celebratory Broadway Return

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 18, 2021
The Broadway cast of "Ain't Too Proud"
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations is officially back on Broadway, and thanks to these photos and video, you can feel like you were right there in the room. As previously announced, the Tony-nominated musical welcomed audiences back to Broadway's Imperial Theatre on October 16 with an exciting gala performance, which included an appearance from The Temptations' founding member Otis Williams. Plus, original Broadway cast members and Tony nominees Ephraim Sykes, Derrick Baskin and Jeremy Pope reunited! See the cast, led by Nik Walker as Williams, Matt Manuel as David Ruffin, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks, celebrate their reopening night curtain call with director Des McAnuff and more below.

Ephraim Sykes and Derrick Baskin embrace Otis Williams before the performance.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Tony nominee Jeremy Pope steps out to support his former castmates.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Director Des McAnuff welcomes the audience back to Broadway.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Otis Williams makes a surprise appearance at curtain call.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Matt Manuel, Nik Walker, James Harkness, Jelani Remy and Jawan Jackson are all smiles on reopening night.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)

Watch the reopening night curtain call below!

View Comments

