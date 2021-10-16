Get Ready! Ain't Too Proud Dances Back to Broadway

Jelani Remy and the cast of "Ain't Too Proud" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Get ready 'cause here they come! Ain't Too Proud–The Life and Times of the Temptations returns to Broadway's Imperial Theatre on October 16 with a special gala performance. As previously announced, the show stars Nik Walker as Otis Williams, Matt Manuel as David Ruffin, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks.

The cast also features Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, E. Clayton Cornelious, J. Daughtry, Tiffany Francés, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Darius Jordan Lee, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Aaron Patterson, Christian Thompson, Sir Brock Warren, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley and Candice Marie Woods.

Ain't Too Proud features a book by Dominique Morisseau, direction by Des McAnuff and Tony-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo, with music direction and arrangements by Kenny Seymour and vocal supervision by Liz Caplan. The show features a score made up of The Temptations' legendary songs, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination" and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone."

Nominated for 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Ain't Too Proud follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It opened on Broadway on March 21, 2019.