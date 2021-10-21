Hello, Poppets! Mrs. Doubtfire, Starring Rob McClure, Arrives on Broadway

Help is on the way! Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical comedy based on the 1993 hit movie of the same name, begins Broadway performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on October 21 ahead of its December 5 opening night. The musical first bowed on Broadway on March 9, 2020 and was scheduled to officially open on April 5, 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theaters on March 12, 2020. Tony nominee Rob McClure leads the company in the title role.

Joining McClure are Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

Mrs. Doubtfire also features Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Akilah Sailers, Jaquez André Sims, Travis Waldschmidt and Aléna Watters.

The musical follows Daniel Hillard (McClure), a struggling, out-of-work actor, who will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire (also McClure) in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Helmed by four-time Tony-winning director Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony-nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative team also includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator Ethan Popp, scenic designer David Korins, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wig designer David Brian Brown and make-up designer Tommy Kurzman.