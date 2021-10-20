Cast and Dates Set for A Christmas Story National Tour

Audiences across the country are getting their Christmas presents early. A national touring production of the Tony-nominated A Christmas Story, The Musical will begin preview performances on December 3 at the Palace Theater in Waterbury, Connecticut before visiting Boston, Baltimore and Durham, North Carolina.

The cast will be led by Blake Burnham and Collin Carlton, who will share the role of Ralphie Parker. Chris Carsten returns as narrator Jean Shepherd for the seventh time with Briana Gantsweg also returning to her role as Mother. Rounding out the cast is Sam Hartley as The Old Man, Nicholas Reed as Randy Parker and Sierra Wells as Miss Shields. The ensemble includes John Adkison, Kolten Bell, Matthew Brennan, Parker Burnham, Beth Conley, Nick Davis, Hannah Fairman, Riley Fincher-Foster, Jay Hendrix, Erica Jane Hughes, Jaxon James, Natalia Jimenez, Hank von Kolnitz, Timothy H. Lee, Luli Mitchell, Emily Rhein, Ben Sadowsky, Carson O. Shelton, Josiah Smothers, Ashleigh Thompson, Ryan Umbarila and Keira Belle Young.

A Christmas Story, The Musical chronicles young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker as he schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder® Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish.

The musical features a festive and nostalgic holiday-themed score by Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with a book by Joseph Robinette, based on the 1983 film of the same name. Originally directed by Matt Lenz, this touring production features direction by Michael Rader. Warren Carlyle’s Broadway choreography will be reset for the tour by Jason A. Sparks

A Christmas Story, The Musical bowed on Broadway in 2012 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre and garnered three Tony nominations, including Best Musical.