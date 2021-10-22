 Skip to main content
Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Lackawanna Blues Extends Broadway Performances Again

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 22, 2021
Junior Mack & Ruben Santiago-Hudson
(Photo: Lia Chang)

Lackawanna Blues has been extended again. Star and creator Ruben Santiago-Hudson's solo show will now play through November 12 at the Samuel J Friedman Theatre. Opening night was delayed due to a back injury sustained by Santiago-Hudson.

Written, performed and directed by Santiago-Hudson, the production features original music by Bill Sims Jr. performed on stage by Grammy Award-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack as Santiago-Hudson embodies more than 20 characters.

Lackawanna Blues is set in a 1950s boarding house outside Buffalo as Miss Rachel opens her doors to anyone and everyone in need of kindness, hope, compassion and care.

Watch clips from Lackawanna Blues below.

