Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, who will take over the title role in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical from Tony winner Adrienne Warren beginning on November 2, made her national television debut on October 22, and it was simply the best. Obi-Melekwe and the cast appeared on Good Morning America to perform the "Nutbush City Limits" and "Proud Mary." Watch the performance in below, and see Tina live at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre!