 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Rob McClure and the Cast of Mrs. Doubtfire Return to Broadway

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 22, 2021
The cast of "Mrs. Doubtfire"
(Photo: c/o Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

There's a new nanny in town! Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical comedy based on the 1993 hit movie of the same name, returned to Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre on October 21 ahead of its December 5 opening night. Join in the celebration by watching the cast, led by Rob McClure in the title role, take their first curtain call in 19 months. The show also features Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard. Helmed by four-time Tony-winning director Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. Give the cast a round of applause by watching the video below!

View Comments

Related Shows

Mrs. Doubtfire

from $49.00

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. It's Time to Dance! Get a First Look at Rehearsals of The Prom National Tour
  3. See New Pics of Heidi Blickenstaff, Morgan Dudley & the Cast of Jagged Little Pill
Back to Top