Trouble In Mind, Starring LaChanze, Begins Broadway Performances

Alice Childress’ acclaimed 1955 play Trouble in Mind begins its Broadway premiere run at the American Airlines Theatre on October 29 ahead of an opening night on November 18. Starring Tony winner LaChanze, the Roundabout Theatre Company production is directed by Charles Randolph-Wright and will play a limited engagement through January 9, 2022.

The cast also includes The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Michael Zegen as Al Manners, Tony winner Chuck Cooper as Sheldon Forrester, Danielle Campbell as Judy Sears, Jessica Frances Dukes as Millie Davis, Brandon Micheal Hall as John Nevins, Simon Jones as Henry, Alex Mickiewicz as Eddie Fenton and Don Stephenson as Bill O’Wray.

The Obie-winning work follows an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production and gives audiences a wry and moving look at racism, identity and ego in the world of New York theater.

Trouble in Mind was first announced to receive a Broadway production in 1957, but it never came to fruition.