Michael Zegen, Chuck Cooper & More Join LaChanze for Broadway's Trouble in Mind

Complete casting has been announced for Trouble in Mind on Broadway. As previously reported, Tony winner LaChanze will star in Alice Childress’ acclaimed 1955 play. The production will begin at the American Airlines Theatre on October 29 ahead of an opening night on November 18. Trouble in Mind is a limited engagement set to run through January 9, 2022.

The cast will include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Michael Zegen as Al Manners, Tony winner Chuck Cooper as Sheldon Forrester, Danielle Campbell as Judy Sears, Jessica Frances Dukes as Millie Davis, Brandon Micheal Hall as John Nevins, Simon Jones as Henry, Alex Mickiewicz as Eddie Fenton and Don Stephenson as Bill O’Wray.

Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, the Obie-winning work follows an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production and gives audiences a wry and moving look at racism, identity and ego in the world of New York theater. Trouble in Mind was first announced to receive a Broadway production in 1957, but it never came to fruition.

The design team for Trouble in Mind includes set designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Kathy A. Perkins and sound designer Dan Moses Schreier. The production includes original music by Nona Hendryx.