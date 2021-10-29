James McAvoy to Reprise Olivier-Nominated Turn in Cyrano de Bergerac; New Dates Announced

James McAvoy is coming to Brooklyn. The Golden Globe and Olivier-nominated actor will return to the title role of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, for which he earned an Olivier nomination in 2020, when the production plays at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. This transfer was originally announced to run in May 2020, and will now play from April 5, 2022 through May 22. The piece is adapted by Martin Crimp and directed by Olivier winner Jamie Lloyd.

“It’s a dream come true to be bringing our electrifying ensemble to BAM," said Lloyd. "With linguistic ingenuity, the play celebrates the power of human connection, and—having waited so long—we can’t wait to connect with new audiences in New York."

Cyrano de Bergerac will mark McAvoy's New York stage debut. He is a veteran of the West End stage who earned Olivier nominations for his turns in Three Days of Rain, Macbeth and The Ruling Class in addition to his nod for Cyrano. His screen work includes a Golden Globe-nominated performance in Atonement and a starring turn in the miniseries His Dark Materials. He is known for appearing in The X-Men franchise and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

McAvoy will be joined by Michele Austin as Ragueneau, Adam Best as Le Bret, Sam Black as Armand, Nari Blair-Mangat as Valvert, Vaneeka Dadhria as Beatboxer, Adrian Der Gregorian as Montfleury, Tom Edden as De Guiche, Eben Figueiredo as Christian, Jon Furlong as Annoying Person, Tazmyn-May Gebbett as Minder, Carla Harrison-Hodge as Denise, Mika Onyx Johnson as Usher, Joseph Langdon as Jean-Paul, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Marie-Louise, Evelyn Miller as Roxane, Nima Taleghani as Ligniere and Brinsley Terence as Theatre Owner.

Set in seventeenth-century Paris, Cyrano de Bergerac tells the tale of a renowned romantic who lends his gift of words to a handsome cadet in order to vicariously win over the woman who scorns him for his abnormally large nose.

Cyrano de Bergerac features design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound and composition by Ben and Max Ringham, fight movement by Kate Waters with additional movement by Polly Bennett, costume supervision by Anna Josephs, props supervision by Lily Molgaard, associate direction by Rupert Hands, assistant direction by Nari Blair-Mangat and sssociate design by Rachel Wingate.