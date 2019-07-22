Odds & Ends: Check Out Lin-Manuel Miranda & Ruth Wilson in Trailer for His Dark Materials & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.



Check Out Lin-Manuel Miranda & Ruth Wilson in Trailer for His Dark Materials

HBO has released the first look at the highly anticipated eight-part miniseries His Dark Materials, set to debut this fall. The screen adaptation of Philip Pullman's bestselling fantasy book series is written by Tony winner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), with the first two episodes directed by Oscar winner Tom Hooper (the upcoming Cats film). Two-time Tony nominee Ruth Wilson (King Lear) and three-time Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) star alongside Golden Globe nominee James McAvoy (Atonement). The series centers on the young Lyra (to be played by Dafne Keen), who, through a truth-telling device, connects with her mysterious uncle (McAvoy) and the scary Mrs. Coulter (Wilson). On her journey to London, she becomes acquainted with adventurer Lee Scoresby (Miranda). Watch the trailer below and tune in this fall.







Alex Newell & More Set for Vineyard Theatre's Rebel Verses Festival

Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre has announced a talented slate of special guest stars set to make an appearance during Rebel Verses, a two-week festival of performances by some of the best youth companies in New York City and beyond, set to run from August 8-17 at the Vineyard's Union Square venue. Guests slated to participate include Alex Newell, Vanessa Hidary, Analisa Velez, Tina Fabrique, Sean Carvajal and Emmy winner Joe Morton. Rebel Verses provides an opportunity for young artists ages 13-19 to perform their own original work and to collaborate with their peers and prominent guest artists. Founded 16 years ago by Developing Artists, and co-produced by Vineyard, Rebel Verses celebrates the work these young artists create in an environment that champions the legitimacy of all stories and backgrounds. Young-artist companies slated to take part include The Door, Epic NEXT, Poetesses, Pry Safe, Urban Word, G!rl Be Heard, Loco-Motion Dance Theatre and MCC Youth Company. For more information on the festival, click here.



Goodspeed Extends Nell Benjamin & Duncan Sheik's Because of Winn Dixie Musical

East Haddam's Goodspeed has added six performances to the recently opened staging of Because of Winn Dixie, a new musical collaboration from Broadway hitmakers Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls) and Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening), based on the award-winning novel by Kate DiCamillo. Originally scheduled to run through September 1, the production will conclude on September 5. The musical centers on the bond that develops between a preacher's young daughter and the beloved mutt she takes in. The cast includes Tony nominee Isabel Keating, Tony nominee J. Robert Spencer, Roz Ryan, Kacie Sheik, Chloë Cheers, Nicole Powell, Jamie Mann, John Edwards, David Poe, Josie Todd, Sophia Massa, Crystal Kellogg, Brian Michael Hoffman, Jay Hendrix, Ryan Halsaver and the canine Bowdie as Winn Dixie.



Anna Deavere Smith & More Join Advisory Committee of American Theatre Wing

The American Theatre Wing, producer of the Tony Awards, has announced new appointments to its board of trustees and advisory committee. Joining the board are Luz Towns-Miranda and Howard Wolfson; additionally, two long-time trustees, Howard Stringer and Pia Lindström, have been appointed to emeritus status. Joining the Wing's advisory committee are Anna Deavere Smith, Jane Chu and Clint Ramos. "I am thrilled that these remarkable individuals care so passionately about the American theater that they are joining the Wing's ranks, devoting their time, energy and resources to help ensure excellence in our field," said David Henry Hwang, chairman of the board.



P.S. Tony nominee Ashley Park teaches a rocking "Do-Re-Mi" masterclass as part of the R&H Goes Pop! series.



