Six, Moulin Rouge! The Musical & Wicked to Perform During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is once again inviting spectators to line the streets of New York City to see the holiday event, and some Broadway favorites will also be in attendance. For the first time, viewers can also view the November 26 broadcast on the streaming service Peacock. The Broadway casts of Six, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Wicked will be a part of the parade, which airs on NBC from 9AM-12PM ET.

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth and Darren Criss are also set to perform, along with the starry Girls5Eva cast and The Rockettes. Plus, viewers will be treated to sneak peek of NBC’s Annie Live!, which stars Celina Smith, Harry Connick Jr., Taraji P. Henson, Nicole Scherzinger, Jane Krakowski and Tituss Burgess.

Last year's parade was aired nationwide as a television-only event with no audience. This year, the entire Macy's Thankgiving Day Parade route is reinstated with dozens of marching bands, performers, floats and balloons ready to walk rom the Upper West Side to Herald Square.