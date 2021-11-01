 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Six, Moulin Rouge! The Musical & Wicked to Perform During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 1, 2021
Adriana Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Anna Uzele, Brittney Mack and Samantha Pauly in "Six"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is once again inviting spectators to line the streets of New York City to see the holiday event, and some Broadway favorites will also be in attendance. For the first time, viewers can also view the November 26 broadcast on the streaming service Peacock. The Broadway casts of Six, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Wicked will be a part of the parade, which airs on NBC from 9AM-12PM ET.

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth and Darren Criss are also set to perform, along with the starry Girls5Eva cast and The Rockettes. Plus, viewers will be treated to sneak peek of NBC’s Annie Live!, which stars Celina Smith, Harry Connick Jr., Taraji P. Henson, Nicole Scherzinger, Jane Krakowski and Tituss Burgess.

Last year's parade was aired nationwide as a television-only event with no audience. This year, the entire Macy's Thankgiving Day Parade route is reinstated with dozens of marching bands, performers, floats and balloons ready to walk rom the Upper West Side to Herald Square.

View Comments

Related Shows

Wicked

from $89.00

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

from $69.00

Six

from $99.00

Articles Trending Now

  1. Original Spring Awakening Cast to Reunite for 15th Anniversary Concert
  2. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  3. Full Cast Set for The Music Man, Starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster
Back to Top