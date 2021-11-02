To Kill a Mockingbird's Russell Harvard on Recovery, Representation and Rocky Horror

Aaron Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird is officially back on Broadway, and with Russell Harvard, who is deaf, returning to the roles of both Link Deas and Boo Radley. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sat down with Harvard at New York City's Renaissance Hotel to chat about his history-making stage turns, his Rocky Horror dreams and what he learned from his time away from theater.

Harvard, who was appearing in the play at the start of the Broadway shutdown, opened up about how he spent the 18 months away from the stage. "I had my downfall here after Broadway shutdown," he said. "I'm sure many have felt this way, too. This is a perfect time to address the things that I've been fearful of, but I'm going be open and completely transparent. I'm a person in recovery. I decided to go into rehab and that was the best decision I've ever made. I've had many people that were supportive and very helpful with my new journey. I was able to meet many deaf people in recovery and be able to go to meetings. It was a very magical journey."

Russell Harvard in To Kill a Mockingbird.

(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Harvard is excited to bring his newfound discoveries to the Shubert Theatre. "It's surreal to be back in New York," he said. "I'm grateful to be given this opportunity because I am so much like Link [Deas]. In recovery, they teach you to admit if you're wrong and now I see myself in other people's shoes. I'm an empath. A lot did happen [in the time away from the show], and I should feel that as Link. Who better to play that role but me?"

Harvard has previously appeared on stage in Deaf West's Spring Awakening and King Lear, starring Glenda Jackson, in roles that were not deaf-specific, and he hopes to see more productions accept that representation. "I was trying to find the backstory of Link Deas, like how did he become deaf?" he said. "[Director] Bartlett Sher said, 'He's not deaf. We'll just leave it at that.' I think many theaters can follow that model and how the narrator help tell that story. Scout and Dill and Jem are speaking my lines, telling what I'm saying. I think many theaters can do that."

As for what he wants to work on next, Harvard already is waiting in anticipation. "I wouldn't trade anything for what I'm doing," he said. "I've often said I wanted to do Rocky Horror Picture Show. I want to play Frank-N-Furter and have all the characters played by deaf actors. One day, hopefully, we can do that on Broadway."

Watch the interview below, and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.