Go Inside To Kill a Mockingbird's Powerful Reopening with Jeff Daniels & More

Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird resumed performances at the Shubert Theatre on October 5, and what an evening it was. Sorkin addressed the audience prior to the curtain coming up on the performers, including Jeff Daniels and Celia Keenan-Bolger, who returned to their roles as Atticus and Scout Finch, respectively. Go inside the exciting evening with the powerful photos and video below.

The audience gathers outside of the Shubert Theatre for To Kill a Mockingbird's reopening night.

(Photo: Natalie Powers)

Aaron Sorkin, who adapted To Kill a Mockingbird for the stage, addresses the crowd before the first performance starts.

(Photo: Jenny Anderson)

Celia Keenan-Bolger, who won a 2019 Tony Award for her performance as Scout Finch, takes a bow following her first performance back.

(Photo: Natalie Powers)

All rise! The Broadway company of To Kill a Mockingbird takes their reopening night curtain call.

(Photo: Jenny Anderson)

Get a glimpse at the reopening night audience's arrival's, Sorkin's speech, curtain call and the company's post-performance toast in the video below.