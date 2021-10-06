 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Go Inside To Kill a Mockingbird's Powerful Reopening with Jeff Daniels & More

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 6, 2021
Jeff Daniels and the company of Broadway's "To Kill a Mockingbird"
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)

Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird resumed performances at the Shubert Theatre on October 5, and what an evening it was. Sorkin addressed the audience prior to the curtain coming up on the performers, including Jeff Daniels and Celia Keenan-Bolger, who returned to their roles as Atticus and Scout Finch, respectively. Go inside the exciting evening with the powerful photos and video below.

The audience gathers outside of the Shubert Theatre for To Kill a Mockingbird's reopening night.
(Photo: Natalie Powers)
Aaron Sorkin, who adapted To Kill a Mockingbird for the stage, addresses the crowd before the first performance starts.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Celia Keenan-Bolger, who won a 2019 Tony Award for her performance as Scout Finch, takes a bow following her first performance back.
(Photo: Natalie Powers)
All rise! The Broadway company of To Kill a Mockingbird takes their reopening night curtain call.
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)

Get a glimpse at the reopening night audience's arrival's, Sorkin's speech, curtain call and the company's post-performance toast in the video below.

 
View Comments

Related Shows

To Kill a Mockingbird

from $29.00

Star Files

Jeff Daniels

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch and Jared Grimes to Join Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl on Broadway
  3. All Hail! See the Queens of Six Shine on Opening Night
Back to Top