Go Inside To Kill a Mockingbird's Powerful Reopening with Jeff Daniels & More

Jeff Daniels and the company of Broadway's "To Kill a Mockingbird" (Photo: Jenny Anderson)
Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird resumed performances at the Shubert Theatre on October 5, and what an evening it was. Sorkin addressed the audience prior to the curtain coming up on the performers, including Jeff Daniels and Celia Keenan-Bolger, who returned to their roles as Atticus and Scout Finch, respectively. Go inside the exciting evening with the powerful photos and video below.
Get a glimpse at the reopening night audience's arrival's, Sorkin's speech, curtain call and the company's post-performance toast in the video below.