Clyde's, Starring Uzo Aduba, Begins Broadway Performances

Order up! Lynn Nottage's new play Clyde's begins performances at Broadway's Hayes Theatre beginning on November 3 ahead of opening night on November 22. Directed by Kate Whoriskey, Clyde's stars Emmy winners Uzo Aduba and Ron Cephas Jones along with Kara Young, Reza Salazar and Edmund Donovan.

Clyde's centers on the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of a truck-stop sandwich shop that are offered a shot at reclaiming their lives. Even as the shop’s callous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by the enigmatic, zen-like chef and his belief in the possibility of the perfect sandwich.

The play had its world premiere at the Guthrie Theater under the name Floyd's in 2019.

Clyde's features scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, sound design by Justin Ellington and original compositions by Justin Hicks.