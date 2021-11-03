Life's No Dress Rehearsal! Here's a First Look at The Prom National Tour

Last night belonged to them! The national touring production of The Prom officially opened at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio on November 2. The musical will visit more than 20 cities across the country—click here for dates and locations. A musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world, the production stars Kaden Kearney as Emma, Kalyn West as Alyssa Greene, Courtney Balan as Dee Dee Allen, Patrick Wetzel as Barry Glickman, Emily Borromeo as Angie, Bud Weber as Trent Oliver, Sinclair Mitchell as Mr. Hawkins, Ashanti J’Aria as Mrs. Greene and Shavey Brown as Sheldon Saperstein. See them in the show below!

Courtney Balan and Patrick Wetzel ham it up as Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman.

(Photo: Deen van Meer)

Great things can happen when stage stars come together! Courtney Balan, Patrick Wetzel, Bud Weber and Emily Borromeo team up.

(Photo: Deen van Meer)